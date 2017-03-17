$63 million upgrade project is approved for Sanford Stadium

1:14 Activists protest Border Patrol presence at Fresno State career fair Pause

2:01 'Beauty and the Beast' (Official trailer)

1:49 Pepper-sprayed inmates allege excessive force, and Sheriff's office faces several lawsuits

1:00 Take a 1-minute walk through Britney Spears' and Selena Gomez's homes for sale

1:18 Why California students need debt-free college

4:20 Analysis: NCAA Tournament brackets revealed

1:54 Signal callers: From Montana to Kaepernick, these quarterbacks started for the 49ers

2:02 Get to know the SEC men's basketball tournament field

3:26 Pacheco wraps up spot in first section final