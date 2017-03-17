Sports

March 17, 2017 10:21 AM

A's Jake Smolinski has surgery, will wear sling for 4 weeks

The Associated Press
MESA, Ariz.

Oakland Athletics outfielder Jake Smolinski had surgery on his right shoulder and will be in a sling for the next four weeks.

The team said Smolinski had an arthroscopic procedure Thursday in Scottsdale to repair his labrum and remove a bursa. A bursa is a small fluid-filled sac that acts as a cushion between the bone and surrounding tissue.

Smolinski appeared in three games this spring, hitting .167 with a double and an RBI. He hit .238 with seven home runs and 27 RBIs in 99 games with the Athletics last year.

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Sports Videos