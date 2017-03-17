Local Summaries for Thursday, March 16

Softball
High School
El Capitan 5, Golden Valley 4 (8 Inn)
El Capitan
020
000
21
—
5
8
5
Golden Valley
000
301
00
—
4
5
2
Cassie Gasper and Toni Perez. Marissa Bertuccio and Michaela Key. WP – Gasper. LP – Bertuccio.
El Capitan (7-0-2, 1-0 CCC) – Jayden Guerrero 4-5 (2 2B, 2 RBI), Ariana Valenzuela 1-2 (Run), Kaylee Guerrero (2 Runs).
Golden Valley (7-2-1, 0-1) – Bertuccio 2-4 (HR, 2 Runs), Christiane Grijalva 1-3 (2 RBI).
Pacheco 12, Orestimba 2
Orestimba
000
002
—
2
2
0
Pacheco
114
123
—
12
13
0
Autumn Randles and Alia Garcia. WP – Randles
Pacheco (4-5) – Addy Costa 2-4 (2B, 2 R, RBI), Randles 2-4 (2B, 3 RBI), Yosselin Castillo 2-4 (R, RBI), Sammy Jacquez 2-4 (2B, HR, 2 R, 3 RBI).
College
Reedley 2, Merced College 0
Reedley
101
000
0
—
2
5
0
Merced
000
000
0
—
0
8
3
Costa and Dias. Brianna Flores, Brianna Lopez (4) and Elizabeth Cuevas. WP – Costa 4-9. LP – Flores 5-4.
Reedley – Tuttle 2-3 (R), Jimenez 2B.
Merced College – Marta Mitchell 2-3, Lopez 2-4.
Merced College 3, Reedley 0
Reedley
000
000
0
—
0
3
1
Merced
000
201
x
—
3
6
2
Patterson, Costa (5) and Silva. Lopez and Cuevas. WP – Lopez 8-5. LP – Patterson 4-3.
Reedley (8-14, 3-5 CVC) – Jimenez 2-3.
Merced College (13-9, 8-1 CVC) – Arisa Nishibe 3B, Lopez 2B (R), Cuevas 2-3 (RBI).
Baseball
College
Merced College 6, Fresno City 5
Fresno
200
000
300
—
5
5
2
Merced
301
010
01x
—
6
10
0
Donovan Bertoncini, Kobe Portillo (5) and Kyle Adkins. Evan Estes, Nicholas Gonzales (7), Derek Molina (9) and Coleton Horner. WP – Gonzales 1-1. LP – Portillo 3-1. S – Molina (1).
Fresno City (15-6, 3-2 CVC) – Christian Funk 2B (2 R), Sal Esparza 2B (3 RBI).
Merced College (13-8, 5-0 CVC) – Molina 2-2 (3B, HR, 2 RBI, 2 SB), Alex Pallios 3B (R, RBI), Trevor Chaney 2-4 (R, RBI), Coleton Horner 2-4 (RBI), Jesus Duran 2-4 (2B, 2 R).
High School
Los Banos 9, Central Valley 1
Central Valley
010
000
0
—
1
6
3
Los Banos
403
101
x
—
9
7
1
Solis, Branco (4) and Mercedo. Kody Cardoza, Kyle McAndrews (6) and Mike Chavarria. WP – Cardoza. LP – Solis.
Central Valley (2-7-1, 0-2 WAC) – Solis 2-4 (2B).
Los Banos (7-0, 2-0 WAC) – Vince Alvarez 2 RBI, Joshua Gomes 2-3 (2 R, RBI), Ryan Lopez 2 RBI, Chavarria 2 RBI, Cardoza 2B (RBI).
Golf
High School Boys
Turlock 409, El Capitan 463
El Capitan (3-1, 1-1 CCC) – Christopher Giardina 82, Jake Leonardo 94, Anthony Lizdas 89, Wei-Cheng Chang 99, Tyler Dietz 99
Turlock (1-0 CCC) – Connor Old 77, Preston Magina 83, Logan Lucero 85, Fletcher Bacon 83, Arik Baines 81
Buhach Colony 444, Golden Valley 545
Buhach Colony (1-0 CCC) – Justin Pasley 74, Jonathan Valencia 82, Keitaro Thao 89, Gerald Braxton 98, Peter Bliss 101, Josh Padilla (101).
Golden Valley (0-1) – Isael Sanchez 96; August Tangaan 102; Keith Hunter IV 115; Josh Heupel 115; Nick Parolini 117; Udhay Kahlon (129).
Volleyball
High School Boys
Golden Valley 3, Buhach Colony 0
25-18, 25-15, 25-10
Golden Valley ( 3-0 CCC) – Kills: Byan Livesay 14. Bocks: Lorenzo Chavez 7. Assists: Honun Thao 30. Digs: Aaron Lee 15.
JV – GV won 2-0.
Tennis
High School Boys
Merced 5, Atwater 4
Singles – 1 Spencer Fluetsch (M) d Eduardo Delgadillo (A) 6-0, 6-2; 2 Gerardo Delgadilla (A) d Esteban Madrigal (M) 6-1, 6-3; 3 Andrue Orellana (M) d Leo Diaz (A) 6-3, 6-1; 4 Jaymes Meister (M) d Marcos Ahumeda (A) 6-1, 6-1; 5 Anthony Naranjo (A) d Adriyan Garcia (M) 2-6, 6-3, 7-6; 6 Alfonso Garcia (M) d Aiden O'Herin (A) 6-4, 6-4.
Doubles – 1 Yordi Covarrubias/Daniel Mead (A) d Emmanuel Vega/Omar Covarrubias (M) 4-6, 6-4, 10-8 tiebreak; 2 Andrew Berthleson/Jesus Nunez (M) d Juan Carlos Chavez/Eric Juarez (A) 6-3, 6-4; 3 Eduardo Diaz/Isaac Avila (A) d Fernando Hernandez/Victor Leon (M) 4-6, 7-5, 10-7 tiebreak.
Records - Merced 3-2, Atwater 1-4
Wednesday
Swimming
High School Boys
Atwater 102, El Capitan 81
200 Medley Relay - ATW 1:46.74; 200 Freestyle - Blake Brigham (ATW) 1:54.93; 200 Individual Medley - Matthew Rogers (ATW) 2:19.86 ; 50 Freestyle - Connor Norton (ATW) :22.64; Diving - Bender (EC); 100 Butterfly - Michaels (EC) :57.25; 100 Freestyle - Connor Norton (ATW) :49.12; 500 Freestyle - Dalton Hoofard (ATW) 5:24.12; 200 Freestyle Relay - ATW 1:34.24; 100 Backstroke - Michaels (EC) 1:00.91; 100 Breaststroke - Aidan Ramirez (EC) 1:07.19; 400 Free Relay - EC 3:46.63.
Record: Atwater 2-0 CCC.
JV – El Capitan won 87-40
High School Girls
El Capitan 129, Atwater 54
200 Medley Relay - EC 2:07.97; 200 Freestyle - Mumford (EC) 2:!3.29; 200 Individual Medley - Carpenter (EC) 2:19.52; 50 Freestyle - Nolen (EC) :27.49; Diving - Kendyl Cruz (ATW); 100 Butterfly - Enriquez (EC) 1:05.2; 100 Freestyle - Nolen (EC) 1:01.27; 500 Freestyle - Jasso (EC) 6:09.67; 200 Freestyle Relay - EC 1:57.04; 100 Backstroke - Carpenter (EC) 1:05.46; 100 Breaststroke - Enriquez (EC) 1:14.91; 400 Freestyle Relay - EC 4:08.92.
JV – El Capitan won 113-53
