Elliott gets 10th straight win as Flames beat Stars 3-1

Mark Giordano had a goal and two assists, Brian Elliott stopped 24 shots in his 10th straight win and the Calgary Flames beat the Dallas Stars 3-1 Friday night.
Matthew Tkachuk and Michael Frolik also scored to help Calgary bounce back from a loss to Boston two nights earlier — with Elliott home with the flu — that snapped the Flames' 10-game winning streak. Calgary, 12-1-1 in its last 14, jumped past Edmonton into third place in the Pacific Division.
Elliott's busiest period was the second when Dallas outshot Calgary 13-10 but fell behind 2-0.
Bidding for his third shutout in four games, Elliott was finally beaten with 6:41 left in the third when TJ Brodie mishandled the puck in front of his net and Brett Ritchie whipped it past the surprised goaltender.
Kari Lehtonen finished with 21 saves for Dallas, which finished a 1-3-0 road trip.
Noticeably absent for the Stars was captain Jamie Benn (upper body), who was hurt Thursday in Vancouver. Benn has totaled seven goals and seven assists in his last seven games in Calgary.
The Flames opened the scoring with 3:53 left in the first as Frolik took a pass from Mikael Backlund and whipped a shot over Lehtonen's glove.
Tkachuk made it 2-0 at 5:20 of the second. After a stretch of prolonged pressure in the Stars' end, Tkachuk neatly steered Giordano's pass behind Lehtonen for his 13th goal.
Three minutes later, Calgary scored again on a heads-up play by Tkachuk. Having knocked the puck out of the air with a high stick seconds earlier, the rookie followed the puck into the Stars zone but didn't touch it as play would have been blown dead.
As soon as Dallas' Adam Cracknell tried to play the puck, Tkachuk promptly stripped it from him, knocking it back to Giordano, who flung a harmless-looking shot from just inside the blue line that deflected in off the glove of Dallas defenseman Dan Hamhuis.
Tkachuk, 19, is tied for third on the team in scoring with 46 points.
It's been a phenomenal run for Elliott for the last eight weeks. In 16 starts going back to Jan. 26, the 31-year-old is 14-1-1 with a 1.87 goals-against average and a .936 save percentage.
NOTES: Flames D Michael Stone (shoulder) returned to the lineup after missing three games. Calgary has won all nine games he's played in since being acquired from Arizona. That bumped veteran Dennis Wideman out of the lineup. ... Backlund played his 451st game, passing Hakan Loob for the most by a European player in team history.
UP NEXT
Stars: At New Jersey on Sunday in the opener of a five-game trip.
Flames: Host Los Angeles on Sunday night in the finale of a four-game homestand.
