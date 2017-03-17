Sun-Star Bracket Challenge Standings

Here are the standings of the 2017 Marci Stenberg Bracket Challenge after the first round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.
1. Shawn Jansen (Sun-Star) 28
1. Adrian Hurtado (El Capitan) 28
1. Allen Huddleston (Merced College) 28
1. Rob Parsons (Sun-Star) 28
1. John Bliss (Buhach Colony) 28
6. Don Reid (Merced College) 27
6. Dan Freggiaro (Le Grand) 27
6. Joe Barcellos (Los Banos) 27
6. Noel Harris (Sacramento Bee) 27
6. Keith Hunter (Golden Valley) 27
6. Vikas Shanker (Los Banos Enterprise) 27
12. John Kane (Merced) 26
12. Will DeBoard (SJS) 26
14. J.R. Davis (Atwater) 25
14. Jason Paha (Former Sun-Star) 25
14. Chris Tufts (El Capitan) 25
14. Raul Alvarez (Le Grand) 25
14. Sean Lynch (Sun-Star) 25
14. Jeff Rivero (Yosemite) 25
14. Matt Thissen (Golden Valley) 25
14. Dustin Caropreso (Los Banos) 25
14. Danny Crosby (Los Banos) 25
23. Jerry Stillahn (Golden Valley) 24
23. Adrian Sanchez (Le Grand) 24
23. Vince Clemons (Merced) 24
23. Dannon Graham (Le Grand) 24
27. Jason Boesch (Atwater) 21
