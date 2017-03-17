Sabres outlast Ducks in 10-round shootout, win 2-1

0:40 Passengers 'lucky' to survive in Merced County, CHP says Pause

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow

1:49 Pepper-sprayed inmates allege excessive force, and Sheriff's office faces several lawsuits

1:03 New Beginnings for Merced County Animals prepares dogs and cats for trip to Washington state to be adopted

1:18 Why California students need debt-free college

0:51 Elections office working to verify signatures, sort ballots

1:29 Police say suspect in high-speed pursuit may have stolen the car from a dealership

1:02 Two Merced homes damaged in fire

1:42 University of California, Merced 2020 project