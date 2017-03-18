Kashima Antlers beat Shimizu S-Pulse 3-2 in J-League

0:40 Passengers 'lucky' to survive in Merced County, CHP says Pause

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

1:42 Trump to Merkel: ‘At least we have something in common’ in reference to wiretapping

1:49 Pepper-sprayed inmates allege excessive force, and Sheriff's office faces several lawsuits

2:11 Drone video captures aerial view of Los Banos house fire

4:20 Analysis: NCAA Tournament brackets revealed

1:54 Signal callers: From Montana to Kaepernick, these quarterbacks started for the 49ers

2:02 Get to know the SEC men's basketball tournament field