Quinnipiac upsets Marquette in NCAA opener 68-65

Jennifer Fay scored 20 points and 12th-seeded Quinnipiac held on in a frantic final minute to upset fifth-seeded Marquette 68-65 on Saturday in a Stockton Region first-round game at the NCAA Tournament.
Paula Strautmane scored seven of her 15 points in the fourth quarter for the Bobcats (28-6), who opened on an 18-4 run and were up 52-33 midway through the third quarter before Marquette roared back and got within two.
But Strautmane made a pair of free throws with 17.6 seconds left to give Quinnipiac a 67-63 lead, added another with 2.8 seconds left and the Bobcats — who never trailed — escaped when Natisha Hiedeman's 3-pointer rimmed out as time expired.
Erika Davenport scored a game-high 21 points for Marquette (25-8), the Big East tournament champions whose eight-game winning streak was snapped. Allazia Blockton scored 14 and Heideman finished with 13 for the Golden Eagles, who were making their first NCAA trip since 2011.
The last shot of the game was one of two good looks Marquette had to tie the game in the final 20 seconds. Hiedeman's 15-footer was blocked by Quinnipiac's Adily Martucci, and the Bobcats wound up giving the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference its first women's NCAA Tournament win since Marist prevailed in a first-round game in 2012.
Quinnipiac, which has now won 11 straight games and got its first NCAA tourney win in program history, also got 11 points from Aryn McClure. Quinnipiac will face either Miami or Florida Gulf Coast in the second round on Monday night.
BIG PICTURE
Quinnipiac: The Bobcats came into Saturday averaging 16 assists per game this season, and had 15 by halftime Saturday. ... Quinnipiac is now 21-2 when leading at halftime and 16-5 when playing away from its home court in Hamden, Connecticut this season. ... The average score after one quarter of a Quinnipiac game this season was 15-15. The Bobcats were up 26-13 after one on Saturday.
Marquette: All eight of Marquette's losses this season came to teams that were unranked. The Golden Eagles were 6-0 when facing teams that were ranked in AP Top 25. ... Marquette outrebounded Quinnipiac 33-26, but gave up 23 points off turnovers to the Bobcats' 11.
EXPERIENCE POINTS
Quinnipiac's rotation Saturday included five players who appeared in the Bobcats' most-recent NCAA game, a blowout loss to Oklahoma in 2015. Those five players — Fay, Carly Fabbri, Sarah Shewan, Morgan Manz and Martucci — combined for 41 points Saturday.
BRIGHT FUTURES
Marquette started four sophomores, and the top five scorers on the Golden Eagles' roster this season are all eligible to return.
