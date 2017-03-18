Blue Jacks top Islanders 3-2 on Atkinson's overtime winner

0:40 Passengers 'lucky' to survive in Merced County, CHP says Pause

1:42 Trump to Merkel: ‘At least we have something in common’ in reference to wiretapping

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow

1:49 Pepper-sprayed inmates allege excessive force, and Sheriff's office faces several lawsuits

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

1:18 Why California students need debt-free college

1:03 New Beginnings for Merced County Animals prepares dogs and cats for trip to Washington state to be adopted

2:53 Macon mother grieves after gun violence claims second son

5:26 Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced coach Rob Scheidt