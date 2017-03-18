Horton leads Fairmont Senior to 2nd straight boys AA title

Tavon Horton scored 16 points and Fairmont Senior used a 14-4 run in the final 2:50 to beat Chapmanville 59-54 for its second straight Class AA championship Saturday.
Fairmont Senior swept the state basketball titles. The girls team beat Bluefield a week ago for its first championship since 1997.
Horton and Jalen Bridges made back-to-back 3-pointers to give the Polar Bears the lead for good, 51-50, with 1:56 remaining. Deandre Payne's three-point play with 1:25 remaining made it a two-possession game. Fairmont Senior sealed the win with five three throws in the final minute.
Bridges finished with 14 points for Fairmont Senior (25-3).
Drew Williamson led Chapmanville (23-5) with 26 points, including 14 in the third quarter when Chapmanville surged ahead 42-35. Obinna Anochili-Killen added 12 points and 10 rebounds for Chapmanville.
It was just the third state tournament appearance for Chapmanville.
