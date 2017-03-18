Sports

March 18, 2017 1:57 PM

Horton leads Fairmont Senior to 2nd straight boys AA title

The Associated Press
CHARLESTON, W.Va.

Tavon Horton scored 16 points and Fairmont Senior used a 14-4 run in the final 2:50 to beat Chapmanville 59-54 for its second straight Class AA championship Saturday.

Fairmont Senior swept the state basketball titles. The girls team beat Bluefield a week ago for its first championship since 1997.

Horton and Jalen Bridges made back-to-back 3-pointers to give the Polar Bears the lead for good, 51-50, with 1:56 remaining. Deandre Payne's three-point play with 1:25 remaining made it a two-possession game. Fairmont Senior sealed the win with five three throws in the final minute.

Bridges finished with 14 points for Fairmont Senior (25-3).

Drew Williamson led Chapmanville (23-5) with 26 points, including 14 in the third quarter when Chapmanville surged ahead 42-35. Obinna Anochili-Killen added 12 points and 10 rebounds for Chapmanville.

It was just the third state tournament appearance for Chapmanville.

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Get to know each team in the NCAA Tournament's Midwest region

View more video

Sports Videos