Jets sign former Cowboys CB Morris Claiborne to 1-year deal

The New York Jets have signed former Dallas Cowboys cornerback Morris Claiborne to a one-year deal.
Claiborne, the No. 6 overall pick in the 2012 NFL draft, will help the Jets replace Darrelle Revis, who was released last week.
The team announced the signing Saturday. Financial terms weren't immediately available, but multiple outlets reported that the deal is for $5 million.
Claiborne has been hampered by injuries during his career. He sat out the last nine regular-season games last year with a groin injury. Claiborne returned for the Cowboys' NFC divisional-round playoff loss to Green Bay, but left that game with a rib injury.
Claiborne has four interceptions, 26 passes defensed, a forced fumble and four fumble recoveries in 47 career NFL games.
He was an unrestricted free agent after the 2015 season, but re-signed with Dallas on a one-year deal.
