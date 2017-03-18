Pitts' double-double leads Country Day to Class B title

Senior Destiny Pitts had 17 points, 10 rebounds and four assists, leading Detroit Country Day past Ypsilanti Arbor Prep 59-48 in the Michigan High School Athletic Association Class B girls basketball final at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.
Senior Tylar Bennett finished with 15 points and six rebounds, and junior Kaela Webb added 13 points and nine assists for the Yellowjackets (26-1), who won their second state title in three years.
Coach Frank Orlando, who finished his 36th season at Country Day, won his state-record 12th girls basketball state title. Orlando has 762 career girls basketball wins, also a state record.
Junior Lasha Petree had 15 points and senior Ro'zhane Wells scored 14 for Arbor Prep (27-1). The Gators won last year's Class C title.
