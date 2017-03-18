Hampton-Bey leads Division I All-Tournament Team

Toledo Notre Dame Academy senior guard Bre Hampton-Bey has been named the outstanding player on The Associated Press Division I all-tournament team.
Even though Notre Dame Academy lost the title game to Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame on Saturday, Bey had 22 points, 10 rebounds and three assists after getting 11 points, 10 rebounds and six assists in a semifinal win.
Joining her on the all-tourney team is teammate and senior guard Mariah Copeland, who totaled 25 points in two games.
Also named are Mount Notre Dame sophomore forward Julia Hoefling (18 points and seven rebounds in the title game); Mount Notre Dame junior forward Abby Voss (27 points and 21 rebounds in two games); and Newark freshman guard Gabby Stare (16 points in a semifinal loss).
Comments