Kirkwood beats Lee's Summit for Missouri girls 5A title

Lauryn Miller had 20 points and Kirkwood held on down the stretch to beat Lee's Summit 43-36 on Saturday night to win the Missouri girls Class 5A state championship.
It's the first state title for the Pioneers (28-3), who made it to the tournament final for the second straight year. They led just 39-36 in the closing seconds before putting the game away.
The Pioneers needed two overtimes to beat Rock Bridge in the semifinals before winning it all.
Lee's Summit (16-14) spent much of the season below .500 before getting on a roll late in the year. The Tigers avenged two losses to Park Hill by winning their quarterfinal matchup, then topped St. Joseph's Academy in the semifinals to reach Saturday night's game.
