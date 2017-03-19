Sports

March 19, 2017 12:32 PM

Myhrer upsets Hirscher to takes slalom race at Aspen

By PAT GRAHAM AP Sports Writer
ASPEN, Colo.

Andre Myhrer of Sweden won a slalom race at the World Cup Finals on Sunday when first-run leader Marcel Hirscher of Austria uncharacteristically lost speed near the finish.

Myhrer navigated the course in a combined time of 1 minute, 27.97 seconds, holding off Felix Neureuther of Germany by 0.14 seconds. Austria's Michael Matt was third and Hirscher fourth.

Hirscher held a 0.08-second lead heading into the final run and appeared on the verge of his 50th World Cup slalom podium finish. He will have to wait a season to try and join Sweden's Ingemar Stenmark (81) and Italian Alberto Tomba (57) as the only men to achieve that milestone in the discipline.

The 28-year-old Hirscher already clinched the giant slalom and slalom globes, along with his sixth straight overall title.

