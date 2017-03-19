Djokovic withdraws from Miami Open because of elbow injury

Six-time champion Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the upcoming Miami Open because of a lingering right elbow injury.
In a statement Sunday, Djokovic said the injury has bothered him for months and worsened in the past week. He beat Kei Nishikori in last year's final.
Djokovic's most recent match was a loss to Nick Kyrgios in the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California, on Wednesday.
No. 1-ranked Andy Murray withdrew from the Miami Open on Saturday because of a right elbow injury. Eight-time champion Serena Williams will skip the tournament due to a left knee injury.
Among those expected to play are Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Angelique Kerber and Venus Williams. The tournament begins Tuesday.
