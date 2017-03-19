Jay Berger leaving US Tennis Association development post

Jay Berger is resigning as the United States Tennis Association Player Development's head of men's tennis.
Berger had served in the position since its creation in 2008. The USTA announced Sunday that he would continue in his role until June to assist with his successor's transition.
Under Berger, the number of U.S. men 21 or younger ranked in the top 200 has increased from two to eight. No other country has more than two.
Berger joined the USTA as a national coach in 2003. As a player, Berger was ranked as high as No. 7 in the world, won three ATP titles and reached the quarterfinals of the U.S. and French Opens in 1989.
Comments