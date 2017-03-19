Sun-Star Bracket Challenge

Here are the standings of our 2017 Marci Stenberg Challenge after the first two rounds of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.
1. Keith Hunter (GV) 53
2. Rob Parsons (Sun-Star) 52
3. Noel Harris (Sac Bee) 51
4. Adrian Hurtado (El Cap) 50
5. Don Reid (Merced College) 49
6. John Kane (Merced) 48
6. Will DeBoard (SJS) 48
8. J.R. Davis (Atwater) 47
8. Don Freggiaro (Le Grand) 47
8. Danny Crosby (Los Banos) 47
11. Allen Huddleston (Merced College) 46
12. Sean Lynch (Sun-Star) 45
12. Jeff Rivero (Yosemite) 45
12. Joe Barcellos (Los Banos) 45
12. Vikaas Shanker (Los Banos Enterprise) 45
16. Shawn Jansen (Sun-Star) 44
16. Vince Clemons (Merced) 44
18. Jason Paha (Former Sun-Star) 43
18. Raul Alvarez (Le Grand) 43
20. Jerry Stillahn (Golden Valley) 42
20. Adrian Sanchez (Le Grand) 42
20. John Bliss (Buhach Colony) 42
23. Dustin Caropreso (Los Banos) 41
24. Chris Tufts (El Cap) 39
24. Matt Thissen (Golden Valley) 39
26. Dannon Graham (Le Grand) 38
27. Jason Boesch (Atwater) 37
