Taylor's FTs lifts UCF over Illinois State 63-62 in NIT

0:40 Passengers 'lucky' to survive in Merced County, CHP says Pause

1:42 Trump to Merkel: ‘At least we have something in common’ in reference to wiretapping

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

1:49 Pepper-sprayed inmates allege excessive force, and Sheriff's office faces several lawsuits

5:26 Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced coach Rob Scheidt

5:59 Texting and driving: Amanda Clark's story

2:04 Fort Worth funeral home billboards urge drivers not to text

4:11 What you need to know about the massive Oroville dam emergency in California

1:07 Massage parlor sting yields arrests in Modesto