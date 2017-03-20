Harden hits layup with 2.4 seconds left to lift Rockets

0:40 Passengers 'lucky' to survive in Merced County, CHP says Pause

1:42 Trump to Merkel: ‘At least we have something in common’ in reference to wiretapping

5:26 Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced coach Rob Scheidt

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow

4:11 What you need to know about the massive Oroville dam emergency in California

2:16 Fifth annual Soroptimist International of Los Banos conference

1:42 University of California, Merced 2020 project

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

2:39 Lexi Gonzalez on Livingston's WAC title