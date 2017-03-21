AP source: Linebacker Manti Te'o agrees to deal with Saints

A person familiar with negotiations says NFL veteran linebacker Manti Te'o has agreed to a two-year contract with the New Orleans Saints.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on Tuesday on condition of anonymity because the agreement has not been announced.
New Orleans also is bringing back free-agent cornerback Sterling Moore. Moore's agent, Andy Simms, says Moore has agreed to a one-year deal.
Te'o, a former Notre Dame star, has played 38 games during four NFL seasons, all with San Diego, where he's made 221 solo or assisted tackles, including 1½ sacks. He has two interceptions.
Last season, an Achilles injury limited the 6-foot-1, 241-pound Te'o to three games.
Moore started 12 games for New Orleans last season. He intercepted two passes and was credited with 13 pass breakups.
