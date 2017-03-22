Golden Valley’s Hunter leads as we head to the Sweet 16

Golden Valley High boys basketball coach Keith Hunter and Atwater boys coach Jason Boesch find themselves on the opposite ends of the standings in our NCAA bracket pool.
Hunter is on top of the 2017 Marci Stenberg Challenge after correctly predicting 12 of the Sweet 16. The Cougars coach was the only one of the 27 participants to pick Wisconsin’s upset over top seed Villanova.
It was a brutal first weekend for many with teams like Villanova, Duke and Louisville sent home early.
The tournament is much more enjoyable to watch when your bracket survives the first weekend.
“I think it does,” Hunter said. “I found myself checking the brackets. I know I didn’t do that last year.”
It’s much different for Boesch, whose bracket imploded early. Boesch is ready to dispose of his bracket like a sweaty Sean Miller shirt.
Boesch started way behind the pack with 11 misses in the first round. Then he lost his pick to win it all in Duke on Sunday. It was a double whammy for Boesch, a lifelong Duke fan.
“It’s the last thing I want to talk about,” Boesch said. “It’s terrible. I found myself not wanting to talk to people, not wanting to see anybody. That’s the way it goes. Then I have to hear it at school because I run a bracket pool there.”
Boesch had been on a nice run, winning this contest in 2015 and finishing in the top five last year.
It seems his luck has run out and he has himself to blame.
In this very column last year, Boesch boastfully offered up tips for filling out the bracket for other coaches.
His number one tip?
Don’t pick upsets. He didn’t follow his own advice this year as teams like East Tennessee State and UMC-Willmington didn’t come through for him.
“I guess I made myself look smart,” Boesch said. “My problem was I picked too many upsets. As the tournament went on, it was like what was I thinking? We fill out the brackets at our house and my son is even beating me. I had to show him how to fill out the stupid bracket.”
Boesch isn’t the only one hurting.
Only one of the 27 brackets submitted still has all four of its Final Four teams alive. Thirteen people picked Duke and 13 people selected Villanova to make the Final Four out of the East Region. Only former Atwater boys coach John Kane picked Baylor to come out of the East. Kane’s other Final Four teams are Kansas, Arizona and UCLA.
We expected a wide-open tournament and the coaches’ brackets reflected it with seven different teams picked to win it all. Interestingly, nobody picked Gonzaga.
Kansas and North Carolina led the way by being picked to win it all by six participants. Duke was second with four picks.
It’ll be interesting to see how it plays out in the next few weeks. Will Hunter be able to finish on top? He has UCLA beating Arizona in the finals.
“I love the coaching rift between Steve Alford and Sean Miller after the timeouts in the last second,” Hunter said. “I loved to see them go against each other in the finals. I’ve kind of always been a Pac-12 guy.”
If UCLA is going to win, they have a tough road with Kentucky in the next round and possible games looming down the road against UCLA and maybe Kansas.
Even if I can’t win, those are games I’m looking forward to watching.
Shawn Jansen: 209-385-2462, @MSSsports
Here are the standings of our 2017 Marci Stenberg Challenge after the first two rounds of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.
1. Keith Hunter (GV) 53
2. Rob Parsons (Sun-Star) 52
3. Noel Harris (Sac Bee) 51
4. Adrian Hurtado (El Cap) 50
5. Don Reid (Merced College) 49
6. John Kane (Merced) 48
6. Will DeBoard (SJS) 48
8. J.R. Davis (Atwater) 47
8. Don Freggiaro (Le Grand) 47
8. Danny Crosby (Los Banos) 47
11. Allen Huddleston (Merced College) 46
12. Sean Lynch (Sun-Star) 45
12. Jeff Rivero (Yosemite) 45
12. Joe Barcellos (Los Banos) 45
12. Vikaas Shanker (Los Banos Enterprise) 45
16. Shawn Jansen (Sun-Star) 44
16. Vince Clemons (Merced) 44
18. Jason Paha (Former Sun-Star) 43
18. Raul Alvarez (Le Grand) 43
20. Jerry Stillahn (Golden Valley) 42
20. Adrian Sanchez (Le Grand) 42
20. John Bliss (Buhach Colony) 42
23. Dustin Caropreso (Los Banos) 41
24. Chris Tufts (El Cap) 39
24. Matt Thissen (Golden Valley) 39
26. Dannon Graham (Le Grand) 38
27. Jason Boesch (Atwater) 37
