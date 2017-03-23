Turris, Ryan score in shootout as Senators edge Penguins

1:30 Big rig crosses Highway 99 median, strikes car in Merced Pause

1:42 Trump to Merkel: ‘At least we have something in common’ in reference to wiretapping

4:11 What you need to know about the massive Oroville dam emergency in California

0:51 Elections office working to verify signatures, sort ballots

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow

1:49 Pepper-sprayed inmates allege excessive force, and Sheriff's office faces several lawsuits

1:18 Why California students need debt-free college

0:34 SLOStringer killed in Hwy. 101 car crash near Cuesta Grade

3:01 London Police confirm four dead in attack on Westminster