Sports

March 24, 2017 3:01 AM

UEFA fines Barcelona for fans celebrating 6-1 win on pitch

The Associated Press
NYON, Switzerland

UEFA has fined Barcelona for fans running on the pitch to celebrate victory over Paris Saint-Germain, and three other clubs for incidents at recent Champions League and Europa League games.

UEFA says a 19,000 euros ($20,500) fine for Barcelona after a 6-1 win at Camp Nou includes a mandatory sanction when at least five players are shown yellow or red cards.

Saint-Etienne must pay 50,000 euros ($54,000) for fans' improper conduct and lighting fireworks at Old Trafford during a 3-0 loss against Manchester United.

Napoli is fined 38,000 euros ($41,000) for a range of offences at a 3-1 home loss against Real Madrid.

UEFA says Rostov must pay 16,000 euros ($17,300) for fans lighting fireworks at Sparta Prague's stadium last month.

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Get to know each team in the NCAA Tournament's Midwest region

View more video

Sports Videos