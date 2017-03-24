Local Summaries for Thursday, Mach 24

Softball
High School Girls
Buhach Colony 3, Golden Valley 0
Buhach Colony
000
030
0
—
3
2
1
Golden Valley
000
000
0
—
0
2
3
Tatiana Anderson and Justine Pinasco. Marissa Bertuccio and Michaela Key. WP – Anderson. LP – Bertuccio.
Buhach Colony (9-4, 1-1 CCC) – Kaylee Robertson (3B).
Golden Valley (7-4-1, 0-2) – None.
Atwater 1, El Capitan 0 (8 innings)
Atwater
000
000
01
—
1
8
0
El Capitan
000
000
00
—
1
4
0
Cheyenne Mahy and Maritza Iglesias. Cassie Gasper and Toni Perez. WP – Mahy. LP – Gasper.
Atwater (5-2-1, 2-0 CCC) – Eileen Martinez 2-3 (2B, R), Mahy 2-4 (2B), Lexuss Ponce 2-3.
El Capitan (7-1-2, 1-1 CCC) – Aubrey Aponte 2B.
Baseball
College
Merced College 19, Taft 5
Taft
100
040
000
—
5
8
3
Merced
000
083
44x
—
19
18
1
O’Connor, Canfield (5), Santiago (6), Chalus (6), Stevens (8) and Halstrom. Evan Estes, Nicholas Gonzales (5), Tyler Casteel (8), Zach Wichman (9) and Coleton Horner, Omar Sanchez (8). WP –Gonzales 2-2. LP – Canfield 0-4.
Taft (10-13-1, 4-4 CVC) – Tating 2-5 (R), Ortiz 2 RBI.
Merced College (15-9, 7-1 CVC) – Gavin Gaffaney HR (RBI), Jesus Duran 2 RBI (4 R), Alex Pallios 3-4 (2 R, RBI), Ryan Frakes 2 RBI, Horner 2B (R, RBI), Sanchez HR (3 RBI), Victor Tisacareno 3-4 (R, RBI), Asuka Hashimotot 5-5 (2 2B, 3B, R, 3 RBI).
High School
Merced 7, Bret Harte 4
Bret Harte
000
130
0
—
4
7
2
Merced
201
301
x
—
7
9
1
Bret Harte (4-6) – Isaac Abraham 3-4, Joey Kraft 2-4.
Merced (3-3) – Grant Deal 2-3 (2 R, RBI), Clayton Hall 2 RBI, Timothy Zaraoza 2-3, Tanner Pellissier 2-3 (RBI).
El Capitan 11, Edison 1
Edison
100
000
—
1
3
5
El Capitan
231
131
—
11
10
1
Chase Minor, Michael Manzenedo (3), Mark Sellers (5), Miguel Flores (6) and Brenden Kemps. WP – Minor.
El Capitan (6-4) – Zack Pilkington 3-4 (2 R), Sellers 2 RBI, Kemps 3-3 (2B, 2 R, 3 RBI), Braiden Ward 2-4 (2 2 B, 2 R).
Golf
High School Boys
Buhach Colony 427, Merced 480
Merced (0-2) – Peter Kim 69, John Richey 90, Max Zimmerman 102, Jonathan Dorn 108, Nick Sizemore 111.
Buhach Colony (2-0) – Justin Pasley 71, Keitaro Thao 79, Jonathan Valencia 86, Trey Proskine 95, Peter Bliss 96.
Tennis
High School Boys
Buhach Colony 8, Golden Valley 1
Singles – 1. Adrian Gomez (BC) def. Jose Falconi, 6-2, 6-2; 2. Jenzen Ballesil (BC) def Tou Lee, 7-5, 6-1; 3. Vedrik Xiong (BC) def. Andy Rodriguez, 6-1, 6-2. 4. Rara Radillo (GV) def. Gabriel Moreno, 6-3, 6-2. 5. King Phomphadky (BC) def. Regan Xiong, 6-0, 6-2. 6. Derek Arriago (BC) def. Khammee Xiong, 6-3, 6-4.
Doubles – 1. Devon Patel/Julian Gutierrez (BC) def Hann Osbourn/Marcus Baladad, 6-2, 6-1. 2. Fernando Vang/Alex Ortiz (BC) def. Daniel Martinez/Bryan Robles, 6-3, 6-1. 3. Joel Salas/Luis Bracamontes def. Jorge Rodriguez/Stefon Gonzales, 6-2, 6-2.
