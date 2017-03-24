Norris, 7 Angels relievers combine to no-hit Mariners

Bud Norris and seven relievers combined on a spring training no-hitter for the Los Angeles Angles in a 4-0 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Friday night.
Norris struck out two over two perfect innings, and Jose Alvarez, Cam Bedrosian and Andrew Bailey followed with a perfect inning each. Austin Adams walked Zach Shank during the sixth inning, and then Drew Gagnon, Justin Anderson and Abel De Los Santos closed up shop with a perfect inning each.
Bailey struck out three during the fifth inning, and the Angels pitchers totaled 12 strikeouts.
Norris took a no-hitter into the seventh inning while pitching for Houston against St. Louis on June 8, 2011.
This is the second no-hitter this spring training. The Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka and two relievers combined to no-hit the Tigers on March 17.
