March 25, 2017 9:31 AM

Tindley wins Class A title with shot in final seconds

By COREY ELLIOT Associated Press
INDIANAPOLIS

Chris Murff scored 13 points, Eric Hunter added eight and the Tindley Tigers won their first ever state championship with a thrilling 51-49 win over the Lafayette Central Catholic Knights in the Class A title game.

Hunter White scored only five points for Tindley but he made the most important bucket of Saturday's game as his runner in the lane with 4 seconds left proved to be the game's winning shot.

The Tigers led by as many as six and trailed by the same amount in a game that was back-and-forth until the final buzzer. Tindley trailed 46-44 with just a little more than three minutes left in the game when Sincere McMahon's 3-pointer gave the Tigers a one-point lead.

Trailing by one, the Knights had a chance to take the lead at the free throw line with 32 seconds remaining. Carson Barrett missed the back end of the one-and-one, leaving the game tied, setting up Hunter's winning shot.

Avery Denhart scored 17 points for Central Catholic and Barrett finished with 11 points and 11 rebounds.

