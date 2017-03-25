Tindley wins Class A title with shot in final seconds

Chris Murff scored 13 points, Eric Hunter added eight and the Tindley Tigers won their first ever state championship with a thrilling 51-49 win over the Lafayette Central Catholic Knights in the Class A title game.
Hunter White scored only five points for Tindley but he made the most important bucket of Saturday's game as his runner in the lane with 4 seconds left proved to be the game's winning shot.
The Tigers led by as many as six and trailed by the same amount in a game that was back-and-forth until the final buzzer. Tindley trailed 46-44 with just a little more than three minutes left in the game when Sincere McMahon's 3-pointer gave the Tigers a one-point lead.
Trailing by one, the Knights had a chance to take the lead at the free throw line with 32 seconds remaining. Carson Barrett missed the back end of the one-and-one, leaving the game tied, setting up Hunter's winning shot.
Avery Denhart scored 17 points for Central Catholic and Barrett finished with 11 points and 11 rebounds.
