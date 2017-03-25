Lutheran East beats Columbus Wellington 43-38 in Division IV

Led by junior forward Jordan Burge, Cleveland Heights Lutheran East won the Division IV state title on Saturday with a 43-38 victory over Columbus Wellington.
Burge had 13 points, four steals and four rebounds for the Falcons, after scoring 16 in the semifinals.
"We decided to come together as a team, and followed the game plan the coaches set up for us and applied the pressure and came up with the victory," Burge said.
After defeating Lima Perry in the state semifinal, Wellington was looking for its first state title. However, turnovers and poor shooting quickly dashed those dreams.
"We just weren't in our rhythm, and we were out of our comfort zone like coach said," said senior forward Dustin Harder.
The Jaguars were led by Harder with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Junior guard Solomon Pierre-Louis and junior forward Noah Berry each had seven points. The biggest downfall for Wellington was turnovers, giving the ball away 26 times.
"We found out struggles versus their pressure," said Wellington coach Artie Taylor. "And it was something that no matter what we did — press break, adjustments, sets and half court — it just really threw our rhythm off."
Lutheran East senior guard Maurcio Tate, who had a pair of steals and eight rebounds himself, said he knew defense would be the key to the game for the Falcons.
"Our defense really makes our offense," he said. "We knew if we got stops and turnovers, that we could convert those to points. And we did."
After trailing by 11 early in the first, Lutheran East clawed its way back into the game and took an 18-17 lead on the team's lone 3-pointer in the first half. In the third, the Falcons closed out the quarter on a 6-0 run for a 29-24 lead, a lead they would never relinquish.
"I guess it was just the tale of two tapes out there for us," Taylor said.
The win gives Lutheran East its second state title, and first since 2005. After going through one of the toughest regular season schedules in Division IV boys' basketball, Falcons' coach Anthony Jones knew his team would be ready.
"Nothing is easy when you get to the tournament," Jones said. "Our first game wasn't easy, our last game sure wasn't easy. The preparation and the process is what got us here."
Comments