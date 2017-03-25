Ronaldo nets 2 in Portugal win, Andorra ends 58-loss streak

2:27 Merced County STEM Fair Pause

1:49 Pepper-sprayed inmates allege excessive force, and Sheriff's office faces several lawsuits

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

5:59 Texting and driving: Amanda Clark's story

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow

2:04 Fort Worth funeral home billboards urge drivers not to text

6:25 Get to know each team in the NCAA Tournament's Midwest region

4:20 Analysis: NCAA Tournament brackets revealed

1:54 Signal callers: From Montana to Kaepernick, these quarterbacks started for the 49ers