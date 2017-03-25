Cripus Attucks wins class 3A title with last second tip-in

2:27 Merced County STEM Fair Pause

1:49 Pepper-sprayed inmates allege excessive force, and Sheriff's office faces several lawsuits

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

1:00 Take a 1-minute walk through Britney Spears' and Selena Gomez's homes for sale

1:19 President Trump: "Bad things are going to happen to Obamacare."

4:11 What you need to know about the massive Oroville dam emergency in California

2:35 House Speaker Ryan says pulled health care bill is a ‘set back’

1:30 Big rig crosses Highway 99 median, strikes car in Merced

0:51 Elections office working to verify signatures, sort ballots