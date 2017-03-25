Massillon Jackson defeats Archbishop Moeller in Division I

Massillon Jackson's Kyle Young made one free throw with 3.6 seconds left to lift the Polar Bears over Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller to a 39-38 Division I state championship victory.
It happened Saturday night at Value City Arena.
Young was only 1 of 10 from the field with five points, but grabbed 10 rebounds. Logan Hill led the Polar Bears (27-2) with 12 points and Jaret Pallotta added 11.
Keegan McDowell and Miles McBride had 15 and 14 points, respectively, for the Crusaders (27-1) in their first loss of the season.
With 2.5 seconds on the clock, McDowell caught the ball past half court and attempted a shot from 35 feet that missed left. Jackson never trailed after the first quarter.
