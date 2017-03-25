Archbishop Wood nabs second straight state title

It might have been a remarkably slow-moving contest, where both sides struggled to stick the ball in the basket. But that didn't mean Archbishop Wood's talented players celebrated any less once the final buzzer sounded on Saturday.
Especially since repeating as state champions does not occur all that frequently.
Cassie Sebold scored 12 points and four others joined her in the scorebook as Archbishop Wood claimed the PIAA's Class 5A girls basketball championship with a 34-26 victory over Washington Trinity at Giant Center.
Bridget Arcidiacano and Mia Andrews added six points apiece for Wood (24-7), which a season ago captured the PIAA's Class AAA title.
In what turned out to be the lowest-scoring girls championship game in state history, Wood led 14-7 at the halftime break and 19-15 after three quarters.
Sebold and Katie May each scored five points in the final quarter as Wood ground out a 9-2 burst that upped the Vikings' advantage to 28-17 with 3:12 to play.
Trinity managed to draw within seven (33-26) in the closing moments, but a free throw from May with 20 seconds showing started the championship celebration.
Riley DeRubbo was the lone player to reach double digits for Trinity (26-4), as she checked in with 13 points.
___
Archbishop Wood 34, Trinity 26
Archbishop Wood (24-7) 34
Shannon May 2 0-0 5; Cassie Sebold 2 6-6 12; Bridget Arcidiacano 2 1-2 6; Katie May 0 5-6 5; Mia Andrews 2 0-0 6. Totals: 8 12-14 34.
3-point goals: Sebold 2, Andrews 2, S.May, Arcidiacano.
Did not score: Meghan Neher, Karly Brown, Nicole Greenberg, Nina Dougherty, Emily Halloran, Erin Morgan, Ryleigh Parsons, Rhiannon Brodbine, Shannon Kelly.
Trinity (26-4) 26
Sierra Kotchman 2 2-2 7; Alayna Cappelli 0 2-2 2; Riley DeRubbo 1 11-12 13; Abbey O'Connor 1 2-3 4. Totals: 4 17-19 26.
3-point goals: Kotchman.
Did not score: Rachel Lemons, Jayme Britton.
Score by quarters
Archbishop Wood'9'5'5'15 — 34
Trinity'4'3'8'11 — 26
Comments