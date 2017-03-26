Matz will miss spring start because of elbow tenderness

1:41 Cesar Chavez march in Merced Pause

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

1:49 Pepper-sprayed inmates allege excessive force, and Sheriff's office faces several lawsuits

0:51 Elections office working to verify signatures, sort ballots

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow

4:13 Kirksville parents seek justice for Green Beret son slain in Jordan

4:11 What you need to know about the massive Oroville dam emergency in California

6:25 Get to know each team in the NCAA Tournament's Midwest region

4:20 Analysis: NCAA Tournament brackets revealed