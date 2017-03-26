Germany stays perfect with 4-1 win against Azerbaijan

1:41 Cesar Chavez march in Merced Pause

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow

4:11 What you need to know about the massive Oroville dam emergency in California

0:34 SLOStringer killed in Hwy. 101 car crash near Cuesta Grade

6:25 Get to know each team in the NCAA Tournament's Midwest region

4:20 Analysis: NCAA Tournament brackets revealed

1:54 Signal callers: From Montana to Kaepernick, these quarterbacks started for the 49ers

2:02 Get to know the SEC men's basketball tournament field