Lopez has 23 points as Nets top slumping Hawks, 107-92

1:41 Cesar Chavez march in Merced Pause

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow

4:11 What you need to know about the massive Oroville dam emergency in California

2:23 Vatican official speaks about Pope Francis' views on immigration

1:08 NASA investigates water supply in snow

6:25 Get to know each team in the NCAA Tournament's Midwest region

4:20 Analysis: NCAA Tournament brackets revealed

1:54 Signal callers: From Montana to Kaepernick, these quarterbacks started for the 49ers

2:02 Get to know the SEC men's basketball tournament field