Napoli's Sarri wins coach of the year award for Serie A

Napoli's Maurizio Sarri has won the coach of the year award in Serie A.
The award, known as the Panchina d'oro (golden bench), recognizes the best coach of the previous season, as voted for by their peers.
Sarri is the first coach of Napoli to win the prize and breaks a four-year winning streak for Juventus — Massimiliano Allegri's victory last year followed three straight wins for Antonio Conte.
Napoli finished second last season, behind Juventus, in Sarri's first year in charge of his hometown club.
Also, former Leicester manager Claudio Ranieri received a special prize at Monday's ceremony. Ranieri guided Leicester to the Premier League title last year but the Italian was fired nine months later with his team close to the relegation zone.
