3rd member of Texas college rodeo team dies following wreck

A third member of a Texas college rodeo team has died from injuries suffered in a traffic accident while driving to a competition.
The Wichita Falls Times Record News reports (http://bit.ly/2o6Zbqt ) that 20-year-old Jakob Plummer of Petrolia died Sunday, about a week after the March 18 wreck that killed two other members of the Vernon College rodeo team.
The team was traveling to Brownwood for a National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association tournament.
Nineteen-year-old Yancie McCuistion of Sugar City, Colorado, died at the scene near Haskell, north of Abilene. Nineteen-year-old Vinita Trevino of Petrolia died a day later.
Another teammate was injured.
Authorities say McCuistion was the driver of a pickup that drove through a stop sign and was struck by a motor home.
