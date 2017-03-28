Quarterback Colin Kaepernick drew interest a year ago; why not now?

1:07 California chief justice afraid courthouse immigrations raids 'will be the end of justice' Pause

2:36 Fresno State’s economic influence in the Valley

1:49 Pepper-sprayed inmates allege excessive force, and Sheriff's office faces several lawsuits

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

4:11 What you need to know about the massive Oroville dam emergency in California

0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, March 22

0:28 Did this arrest cost a man his right eye?

1:16 Boise Police Cpl. Chris Davis: Recovery from shooting is 'a day-by-day thing'