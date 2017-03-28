Sports

March 27, 2017

Merced-area sports summaries for Monday, March 27, 2017

Baseball

High School

Pitman 14, Atwater 1

Pitman

123

08

14

9

2

Atwater

100

00

1

1

4

Jack Wheeland, Brett Hagen (5) and Omar Onate. Jakob Faulk, Danny Hernandez (5), Kyle Yerrick (5) and Jacob Weiss. WP – Wheeland. LP – Faulk.

Pitman (1-0 CCC) – Gerry Ramos 3-4 (2 2B, 3 RBI), Tyler Stout 2-2, Mac Cabero 2-3.

Atwater (0-1) – None.

El Capitan 6, Golden Valley 2

El Capitan

111

200

1

6

8

0

Golden Valley

101

000

0

2

6

5

Mark Sellers, Chase Minor (7) and Brendan Kemps; C.J. Soza, Wyatt Pearson (6) and Brandon Garcia. WP – Sellers. LP – Soza.

El Capitan (7-4, 1-0 CCC) – Braiden Ward 3-4 (Run, 2 SB), Zak Piklington 1-2, Brendon Kemps 2-4 (Run, 2 RBI).

Golden Valley (4-7, 0-1) – Pete Minor 2-4.

Merced 3, Buhach Colony 2 (9 inn.)

Merced

200

000

001

3

6

1

Golden Valley

010

100

000

2

5

2

Cole Huie, Garrett Stappenbeck (7) and Rene Pantoja. Alex Kendrick, Mike Casso (7), Christian Witt (9) and RJ Garcia. WP – Stappenbeck. LP – Casso.

Merced (4-3, 1-0 CCC) – Brent Brewer 2B.

Buhach Colony (4-3-1, 0-1 CCC) – Casso 2-3 (2B, R), Garcia 2B.

Softball

High School

El Capitan 2, Merced 1

Merced

000

000

1

1

0

4

El Capitan

010

001

0

2

3

0

Abby Flores and Landeros. Cassie Gasper and Toni Perez. WP – Gasper. LP – Flores.

Merced (1-2 CCC) – None.

Buhach Colony (2-1) – None.

Volleyball

College Men

UC Merced 3, Lawrence Tech 0

25-22, 25-15, 25-17

UC Merced (5-7, 3-3) – Kills: Jacob Shelton 10. Assists: Matt Pelfini 29. Blocks: Shelton 3. Digs: Ben Nilsen 6. Aces: Matthew Lostetter 1.

Lawrence Tech (4-21, 0-5) – Kills: Whatcott 6. Assists: Sua 19. Blocks: Blanda 5. Digs: Sua 4. Aces: Gonzalez 1.

