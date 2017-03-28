Merced-area sports summaries for Monday, March 27, 2017

Baseball
High School
Pitman 14, Atwater 1
Pitman
123
08
—
14
9
2
Atwater
100
00
—
1
1
4
Jack Wheeland, Brett Hagen (5) and Omar Onate. Jakob Faulk, Danny Hernandez (5), Kyle Yerrick (5) and Jacob Weiss. WP – Wheeland. LP – Faulk.
Pitman (1-0 CCC) – Gerry Ramos 3-4 (2 2B, 3 RBI), Tyler Stout 2-2, Mac Cabero 2-3.
Atwater (0-1) – None.
El Capitan 6, Golden Valley 2
El Capitan
111
200
1
—
6
8
0
Golden Valley
101
000
0
—
2
6
5
Mark Sellers, Chase Minor (7) and Brendan Kemps; C.J. Soza, Wyatt Pearson (6) and Brandon Garcia. WP – Sellers. LP – Soza.
El Capitan (7-4, 1-0 CCC) – Braiden Ward 3-4 (Run, 2 SB), Zak Piklington 1-2, Brendon Kemps 2-4 (Run, 2 RBI).
Golden Valley (4-7, 0-1) – Pete Minor 2-4.
Merced 3, Buhach Colony 2 (9 inn.)
Merced
200
000
001
—
3
6
1
Golden Valley
010
100
000
—
2
5
2
Cole Huie, Garrett Stappenbeck (7) and Rene Pantoja. Alex Kendrick, Mike Casso (7), Christian Witt (9) and RJ Garcia. WP – Stappenbeck. LP – Casso.
Merced (4-3, 1-0 CCC) – Brent Brewer 2B.
Buhach Colony (4-3-1, 0-1 CCC) – Casso 2-3 (2B, R), Garcia 2B.
Softball
High School
El Capitan 2, Merced 1
Merced
000
000
1
—
1
0
4
El Capitan
010
001
0
—
2
3
0
Abby Flores and Landeros. Cassie Gasper and Toni Perez. WP – Gasper. LP – Flores.
Merced (1-2 CCC) – None.
Buhach Colony (2-1) – None.
Volleyball
College Men
UC Merced 3, Lawrence Tech 0
25-22, 25-15, 25-17
UC Merced (5-7, 3-3) – Kills: Jacob Shelton 10. Assists: Matt Pelfini 29. Blocks: Shelton 3. Digs: Ben Nilsen 6. Aces: Matthew Lostetter 1.
Lawrence Tech (4-21, 0-5) – Kills: Whatcott 6. Assists: Sua 19. Blocks: Blanda 5. Digs: Sua 4. Aces: Gonzalez 1.
