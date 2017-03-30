AP All-Time Top 100: Maryland tops the list of never No. 1s

0:45 2 arrested after police chase in Merced Pause

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

5:26 Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced coach Rob Scheidt

1:00 Take a 1-minute walk through Britney Spears' and Selena Gomez's homes for sale

1:08 Meet the newest muppet on Sesame Street, a resource for autism awareness

1:19 The Oakland Raiders are moving to Las Vegas

2:22 Merced High Hall of Fame induction

1:08 MC's Jose Gonzalez on signing with PUC

6:25 Get to know each team in the NCAA Tournament's Midwest region