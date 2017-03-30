Bayern goalkeeper Neuer to miss 2 games with foot injury

0:45 2 arrested after police chase in Merced Pause

5:26 Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced coach Rob Scheidt

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

0:17 Raw video: Injury wreck in Turlock

1:19 The Oakland Raiders are moving to Las Vegas

2:22 Merced High Hall of Fame induction

1:08 MC's Jose Gonzalez on signing with PUC

6:25 Get to know each team in the NCAA Tournament's Midwest region

4:20 Analysis: NCAA Tournament brackets revealed