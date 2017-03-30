Modesto Masters coming up this weekend

Sign-ups are now being taken for the 21st Annual Brunswick Modesto Masters to be held this weekend, April 1 and 2 at McHenry Bowl. First place is guaranteed $3,000, and one in every four entries will cash.
There are two squads of qualifying on Saturday. The A squad has filled up, which is scheduled to start at 11:30 a.m. There is room in the B squad at 4 p.m.
There will be seven games of qualifying. Top qualifiers return to the finals Sunday at 9 a.m. with a two game doubles eliminations. For more information or to sign up, contact Wayne or Jim at (209) 524-9161. There is a dress code, slacks and a collar shirt. I know that we have plenty of local bowlers who could roll in the Masters. Entry fee is $135.
Shooting stars
Cam Clements rolling a Lane Master Mighty Kong shot a 297/769 in the Friday Handicap. Mark E. Thompson rolled a 675, Ryan Sziraki a 657, Lance Ollenborger a 265 all in the Commercial Classic.
Atwater pair take firsts at McHenry
Greg Bennett and T.J. Jensen set the pace last Friday afternoon at McHenry Bowl’s senior no-tap by taking first place in their divisions. Bennett rolled a handicap 922 for his win, Jensen an 878 for hers. They also place in the high game pots during the day.
Janie Schropp was on her game, rolling a 300 in her second game of her three game set for an 873 handicap series for second place. She also placed in the high game pots. This make Schropp’s second no-tap 300 game. Last year at Black Oak Lanes she rolled her first one. Up next is McHenry Bowl’s Swing into Spring Crazy on Friday, April 7 at 1 p.m.
Friendship doubles this Sunday
Get your partner for the Merced/Atwater 500 Club’s yearly Friendship Doubles tournament this Sunday. This is a 9-pin no-tap tourney that has double teams consisting of a local 500 club member and a woman non-member guest. Entry fee is $23 per bowler, and you will be using your 2015-16 composite book average. Entries close on Friday.
Red Headpin leader board
The Red Headpin Singles tournament held recently by the Mother Lode 500 Club of Sonora have released the standings for men and women. In the women’s division, members of our local 500 club were leading the leader board. Marnie Hamilton in first place with a handicap score of 724, second place is April Quinonez with a 709, third place has Tia Pretzer with a 692. The men’s division has John Krone in fourth with a handicap score of 654, Jim Taliaferro 634, Ray Gong 584. All bowlers who cashed in the tournament will be receiving their checks within 30 days according to USBC rulings.
Remember when
In the Bowling World News of 1998 had summer scores from Century and Bellevue. Joe Fernandez Sr. had games of 235-239-268 for a 742, Steve Maderos with games of 232-267-236 for a 735. Keith Fuller had games of 218-258-250 to put his 726 series together, while James Boyenga with games of 268-235-207 rolled a 710 series. Bill Botwright Jr. bowled games of 212-269-219 for his 700. Ike Eichorst just missed the 700 Magic Circle bowling games of 245-222 and 223 for a 690 series.
SCORING LEADERS: Lucy Kishaba 129, Sue Stires 148, Rikki Cascia 183, Charli McMillian 171, Don Andrino 173, Linda roach 160, Richard Snell 244, Louis Herforth 210, George Souza 180, Brock Pisacco 212, Dave Cline 212, Annette Macklin 189, Joe Troncoso 245, Margret Shaw 178, Tiz Pretzer 228, Rae Coonce 195.
SERIES LEADERS: Sharon Roper 506, Julie flowers 542, Phil Chernoff 557, Caren Thompson 567, Dick Miller 678, Marie Herrera 588, Mark Moua 648, Monty Stone 654, Larry Valenti Jr. 679, Mike Hansen 683, Keith Docherty 691, Marty Daniel 707.
