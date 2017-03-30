Russell returns as Cubs fall to Astros 8-6

It looks as if Addison Russell is feeling much better.
Russell homered and drove in three runs in the Chicago Cubs' 8-6 exhibition loss to the Houston Astros on Thursday night. The All-Star shortstop had been sidelined by back soreness.
Russell singled in Ben Zobrist in the second and scored on Javier Baez's groundout. Kyle Schwarber added an RBI double, helping the Cubs to a 3-0 lead.
Russell connected for a two-run shot with one out in the third, making it 5-2. It was his sixth homer of the spring.
Josh Reddick hit a two-run homer for the Astros, and Jose Altuve belted a solo shot for his first homer of the spring. Right-hander Lance McCullers, who will start Houston's second game of the season Tuesday against Seattle, allowed five hits and five runs in four innings in his fifth and longest start this spring.
Chicago starter Brett Anderson yielded eight hits and four runs, three earned, in five innings in his longest outing this spring. Anthony Rizzo hit a solo homer for the reigning World Series champions.
Cubs reliever Hector Rondon had a tough night, allowing four hits and four runs without getting an out in the sixth inning. Rondon has allowed eight hits and six runs in 3 2/3 innings this spring.
TRAINER'S ROOM
Houston starter Collin McHugh, who will start the season on the 10-day disabled list after dealing with "dead arm" this spring, is scheduled to throw a simulated game on Saturday in Florida. Manager A.J. Hinch said McHugh will join the team in Houston for the opener on Monday before returning to Florida to continue his rehabilitation.
UP NEXT
Cubs: Right-hander Kyle Hendricks will make his sixth start of the spring when these teams wrap up exhibition play on Friday. Hendricks is 1-0 with a 2.16 ERA over 16 2/3 innings.
Astros: Right-hander Joe Musgrove is scheduled to make his seventh start this spring on Friday. Musgrove, who will begin the season as Houston's fourth starter, is 3-0 with a 2.45 ERA over 22 innings.
