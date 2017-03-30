Maroon scores 2, streaking Oilers beat struggling Sharks 3-2

Patrick Maroon scored twice and the streaking Edmonton Oilers took over sole possession of second place in the Pacific Division with a 3-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Thursday night.
Connor McDavid had a goal and Cam Talbot made 38 saves for the Oilers, who have won four in a row and eight of nine to move within one point of first-place Anaheim.
Jannik Hansen and Joe Pavelski scored for the struggling Sharks, who lost for the seventh time in eight games and dropped to third place in the Pacific.
San Jose didn't take long to get on the scoreboard, as Hansen chipped a rebound over Talbot just 61 seconds into the game.
Edmonton tied it midway through the first period when McDavid made a perfect pass to give Maroon a wide-open net behind Sharks goalie Martin Jones.
With assists on the play, McDavid and Leon Draisaitl extended their point streaks to nine games apiece, and McDavid became the first player in the NHL to reach 90 points this season.
McDavid added to his total on a short-handed goal with 2:32 left in the first period, dancing past Patrick Marleau and beating Jones with a backhand for his 28th of the season.
After a scoreless second period, the Oilers went up 3-1 eight minutes into the third when Maroon tipped Kris Russell's shot past Jones for his 27th goal of the season.
The Sharks got back into the game with six minutes left when Pavelski deflected in a shot for his 29th, but couldn't complete the comeback as Talbot stood his ground.
NOTES: It was the fourth of five meetings between the teams this season. The Sharks won two of the first three games. The Oilers will play in San Jose on April 6th. . San Jose forward Logan Couture missed his second game after taking a puck to the face against Nashville and is not on the road trip. . McDavid became the first player 20 or younger with 90 points in a season since Steven Stamkos in 2009-10.
UP NEXT
Sharks: Right back at it Friday, facing the Flames in Calgary.
Oilers: Host the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday.
Comments