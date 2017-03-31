Pacheco vs Livingston softball

Pacheco freshman Jennifer Bond (00) and senior Atley Snapp (4) attempt to catch a fly ball during a game against Livingston at Pacheco High School in Los Banos, Calif., on Friday, March 31, 2017.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Livingston pitcher Daniella Del Toro delivers a pitch during a game against Pacheco at Pacheco High School in Los Banos, Calif., on Friday, March 31, 2017.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Livingston's Annie Winton (6) connects with a pitch during a game against Pacheco at Pacheco High School in Los Banos, Calif., on Friday, March 31, 2017.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Pacheco junior pitcher Autumn Randles (16) delivers a pitch during a game against Livingston at Pacheco High School in Los Banos, Calif., on Friday, March 31, 2017.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Livingston's Angelina Rice (7) takes a lead from first base during a game against Pacheco at Pacheco High School in Los Banos, Calif., on Friday, March 31, 2017.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Pacheco junior Victoria Aguirre (13) turns to throw to first base during a game against Livingston at Pacheco High School in Los Banos, Calif., on Friday, March 31, 2017.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Pacheco sophomore Yosselin Castillo (17) waits on deck during a game against Livingston at Pacheco High School in Los Banos, Calif., on Friday, March 31, 2017.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Pacheco freshman Jennifer Bond (00) steals second base as Livingston shortstop Annie Winton (7) receives the throw form home plate during a game at Pacheco High School in Los Banos, Calif., on Friday, March 31, 2017.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Pacheco freshman Emma Hicks (8) attempts to catch a short pop up along the third base line during a game against Livingston at Pacheco High School in Los Banos, Calif., on Friday, March 31, 2017.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Livingston's Betty Solorio (10) throws to first base during a game against Pacheco at Pacheco High School in Los Banos, Calif., on Friday, March 31, 2017.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Pacheco senior Atley Snapp (4) bunts during a game against Livingston at Pacheco High School in Los Banos, Calif., on Friday, March 31, 2017.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Livingston shortstop Annie Winton (6) fields a ground ball during a game against Pacheco at Pacheco High School in Los Banos, Calif., on Friday, March 31, 2017.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Pacheco junior Serena Tomasetti (5) waits for the pitch while on first base during a game against Livingston at Pacheco High School in Los Banos, Calif., on Friday, March 31, 2017.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com