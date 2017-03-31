Sporting KC, Toronto FC play to 0-0 tie

Toronto FC played to a 0-0 tie with Sporting Kansas City in their home opener Friday night in a matchup of unbeaten MLS teams.
Toronto (1-0-3) had more chances on a wet, windy night, but was unable to finish off Sporting Kansas City (1-0-3) before a crowd of 27,909 at BMO Field.
Sebastian Giovinco, yet to score this season, almost broke the deadlock in the 59th minute but his free kick hit the crossbar.
Toronto manager Greg Vanney brought on Jozy Altidore in the 62nd minute and Armando Cooper in the 76th in a bid to beef up the offense. But it was Kansas City that came close in the closing minutes when a corner kick flashed through the Toronto penalty box before it was headed away.
Kansas City is now unbeaten in its last eight games against Toronto.
