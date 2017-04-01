Teddy Greenstein: With scores dipping, will someone shoot 62 at the Masters?

1:14 Rube Goldberg devices on display in Dos Palos Pause

0:45 2 arrested after police chase in Merced

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

0:40 Passengers 'lucky' to survive in Merced County, CHP says

5:26 Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced coach Rob Scheidt

1:01 Police officers suffer minor injuries in Los Banos fire

1:23 Family members gather to remember Jennifer Flores 10 years after her death

1:26 Over the top gourmet hot dogs offered this season by Fresno Grizzlies

2:27 On the road again: Raiders' history includes plenty of highlights - and big moves