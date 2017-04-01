Suspected drunken driver rams into Minneapolis squad car

Authorities say a suspected drunken driver rammed an unoccupied Minneapolis police cruiser head-on before surrendering to authorities.
The Star Tribune reports (http://strib.mn/2oL8ewD) there were no injuries in the Saturday morning incident, which happened after officers had responded to a report of a person with a gun. The officers were returning to their vehicle after the investigation when the accident happened.
Police say a 27-year-old Minneapolis woman was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving after refusing a breathalyzer test. Other charges are possible.
Both vehicles sustained severe front-end damage and were impounded.
