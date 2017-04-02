Minnesota beat Salt Lake, Schweinsteiger scores for Chicago

1:14 Rube Goldberg devices on display in Dos Palos Pause

0:45 2 arrested after police chase in Merced

0:40 Passengers 'lucky' to survive in Merced County, CHP says

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

4:11 What you need to know about the massive Oroville dam emergency in California

1:26 Over the top gourmet hot dogs offered this season by Fresno Grizzlies

2:27 On the road again: Raiders' history includes plenty of highlights - and big moves

1:19 The Oakland Raiders are moving to Las Vegas

2:22 Merced High Hall of Fame induction