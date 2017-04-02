Tar Heels students dance around bonfire over NCAA title game

1:49 Pepper-sprayed inmates allege excessive force, and Sheriff's office faces several lawsuits Pause

4:11 What you need to know about the massive Oroville dam emergency in California

2:36 Fresno State’s economic influence in the Valley

1:14 Rube Goldberg devices on display in Dos Palos

0:45 2 arrested after police chase in Merced

1:26 Over the top gourmet hot dogs offered this season by Fresno Grizzlies

2:27 On the road again: Raiders' history includes plenty of highlights - and big moves

1:19 The Oakland Raiders are moving to Las Vegas

2:22 Merced High Hall of Fame induction